Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,711,000 after purchasing an additional 165,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 111,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,168,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,604,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.77 and a beta of 1.94. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $181.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

