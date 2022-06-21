Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Anthem by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.

ANTM opened at $444.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.36. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

