Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 306 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.87. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.