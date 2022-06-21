First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,544 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

NOW stock opened at $443.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

