Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

JNJ stock opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.