Spence Asset Management Sells 605 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spence Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 10.4% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

