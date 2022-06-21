Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 397 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average of $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

