Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

