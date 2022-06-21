Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $389,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

