Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.65 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average is $145.28.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

