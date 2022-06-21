Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,979,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

LAMR stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

