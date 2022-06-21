3,716 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

NYSE ATO opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

