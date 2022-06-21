Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $411,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $24,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

