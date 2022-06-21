Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 707 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.