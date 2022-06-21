Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 482 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.78 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

