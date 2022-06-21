Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 964 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

