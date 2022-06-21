Norway Savings Bank Buys Shares of 288 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 931,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,737 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after acquiring an additional 295,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

