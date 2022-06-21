Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

