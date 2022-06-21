AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.