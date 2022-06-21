iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

