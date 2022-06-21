Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,325 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $247,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 266,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

COP opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

