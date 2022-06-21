Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $201.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

