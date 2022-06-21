Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
