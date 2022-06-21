The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

