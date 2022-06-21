Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

