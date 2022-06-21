Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,352 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

