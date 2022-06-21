Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,538 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.