Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $217.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

