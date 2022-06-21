Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $275.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

