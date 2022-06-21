Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

