New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $186.17 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

