New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $134.41 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $134,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.75 and a 200-day moving average of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.