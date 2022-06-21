Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $269,546,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $125,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $51,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $251.65 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

