ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 361,301 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 361,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,156,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

