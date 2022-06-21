US Asset Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Profile (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
