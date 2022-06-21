Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 46.8% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 94,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

