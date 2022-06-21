Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 167,031 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,924,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $135.47.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

