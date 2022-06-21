US Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

