Optimum Investment Advisors Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,559,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,294,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $83.71.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

