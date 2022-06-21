New Capital Management LP Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 7.1% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

