US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 230 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

