2,392 Shares in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.76. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.