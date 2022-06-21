330 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.22. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

