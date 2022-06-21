Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 112 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,261,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

