Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.69 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

