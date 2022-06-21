Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.33. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

