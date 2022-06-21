Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Devon Energy by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

DVN opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

