1,374 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,554,000 after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after purchasing an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,568 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

