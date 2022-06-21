Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Kroger Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kroger in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Kroger stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. Kroger has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

