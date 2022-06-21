Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 695 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMND stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.01. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

